Thomas Jefferson, age 57, of Athens, passed on April 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Visitation, Friday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Sharon Jefferson; sons, Thomas Jr. and Michael; three daughters, Tambra, Vanna, Yoshekia; six sisters, Sandra Sablo, Brenda Williams, Patricia Kohn, Cynthia Jefferson, Veronica Parrish and Shawnta McCullah; six grandchildren, and a host of, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. www.battsbridges.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019