Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Heights Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Marable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Marable


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Marable Obituary
1946 - 2019 Thomas Benjamin Marable, 73, of Athens, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Tommy was born on March 21, 1946, to the late James Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Evans Marable in Washington, Georgia. He served his country in the United States Army. Tommy loved God, his family, his church, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed a good laugh and getting together with his family, especially at Marable family barbeques. Christmas was always a special time for him. On May 10, 2019, Tommy and his wife, Janice, celebrated 50 years of marriage. Tommy's family prayed and prayed that God would add years to his life, but God had a better plan. God added life to his years.

Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Rollin, Carey, Phillip, and John Marable, and his sister, June Smith.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Janice Dean Marable, and their sons, Brian Lee (Shannon) Marable and Kevin Thomas (Amanda) Marable, and four granddaughters, Deanna and Joanna Pruitt, and Anna Grace and Sara Kate Marable. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruth Marable Daniell, Leon Roy Marable, and Sarah Virginia Marable Whited; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Committal will follow the funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Heights Baptist Church, 1155 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30606, or to The Gideon's International at The Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or at gideons.org/donate.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

logo


logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now