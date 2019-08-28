|
1946 - 2019 Thomas Benjamin Marable, 73, of Athens, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Tommy was born on March 21, 1946, to the late James Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Evans Marable in Washington, Georgia. He served his country in the United States Army. Tommy loved God, his family, his church, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed a good laugh and getting together with his family, especially at Marable family barbeques. Christmas was always a special time for him. On May 10, 2019, Tommy and his wife, Janice, celebrated 50 years of marriage. Tommy's family prayed and prayed that God would add years to his life, but God had a better plan. God added life to his years.
Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Rollin, Carey, Phillip, and John Marable, and his sister, June Smith.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Janice Dean Marable, and their sons, Brian Lee (Shannon) Marable and Kevin Thomas (Amanda) Marable, and four granddaughters, Deanna and Joanna Pruitt, and Anna Grace and Sara Kate Marable. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruth Marable Daniell, Leon Roy Marable, and Sarah Virginia Marable Whited; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Lord and Stephens, East Chapel, on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Committal will follow the funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Heights Baptist Church, 1155 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, Georgia 30606, or to The Gideon's International at The Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or at gideons.org/donate.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019