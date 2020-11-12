Thomas Milton Laguines, age 87 entered into rest on November 10, 2020.
Visitation begins on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00PM from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Farmington).
Survivors include: 3 Daughters: Sandra Laguines Howard, Judy Laguines Wilkins and Shirley Laguines Reyes, Son: Douglas Laguines, Sister: Barbara Richardson, Grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, LLC.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.