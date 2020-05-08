Home

Services
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Boswell Chapel Baptist Church
Thomas Scott III


1981 - 2020
Thomas Scott III Obituary
Mr. Thomas Scott, III known as "Man" was born to the parents of the late Thomas Scott Jr. and Algia Stembridge in Greensboro GA. On Wednesday April 29, 2020 he departed his life here on earth at the age of 38. Thomas was employed as a manager at Havoline Xpress Lube in Stone Mountain GA for 9 years. Thomas leaves to cherish his memories with his mother Algia Jean Hall (Leroy), one sister Angela R Hutchinson(Seneca), two nieces Raven and Symone Hutchinson. Homegoing services are Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Boswell Chapel Baptist Church. Watts Funeral Home Union Point is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020
