Athens, Georgia
Thomas Wayne Swinford, age 33, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
Thomas, a loving husband, father and son was born in Athens on May 30, 1985. He attended local schools and was an outstanding athlete in his youth. In his later years, Thomas fostered a love for the game of golf and was an avid fisherman. He was a loyal (and loud) University of Georgia Football fan. Thomas settled in Grovetown, Georgia where he would start a family and eventually open his own business in the floor covering industry. He attended In Focus Church in Evans, Georgia.
Thomas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Frances Maddox; and his paternal grandparents, Aubrey and Belle Swinford.
He is survived by his wife, Jayne' Swinford of Grovetown; son, Riley Swinford; daughter, Aubrey Swinford, both of Grovetown; parents, Wayne and Susan Swinford of Athens; brother, Jay Swinford of Athens; sister, Traci Day and her husband, Greg of Knoxville, TN; niece, Casey Ford of Nashville, TN; nephew, Brandon Ford of Knoxville, TN; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 12:00 to 2:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Friday in Oconee Hill Cemetery, Bulldog Haven Section, with Pastor Russell Folger officiating.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be directed to the addiction recovery program of the donor's choice.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019