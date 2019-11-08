|
1932 - 2019 Mr. Tillie Fox, age 86, of Athens, GA passed November 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Survivors include: children, Mrs. Sue-Etta Brown, Miss Tilletta Pride, Mr. Reymomd Pride and Mrs. Melissa Fox Turner; siblings, Mr. Nick Fox, Mr. Herbert Fox and Mr. Robert Fox; and 13 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019