1966 - 2019 Timothy Michael "Mike" Wilson, 53, husband of Jennifer Wilson, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Born in Athens, he was the son of Clara Brock Wilson of Colbert and the late Joe Tommy Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his son Timothy Michael Wilson, Jr. and precious pet, Lil Girl. Mike was the owner of Wilson and Sons Septic Tank Service. Mike has always been a giving person, enjoyed spending time on his farm with family and adored and loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include two children: Megan Nicole (Russell) Coile of Crawford and Justin Michael (Stephanie) Wilson of Comer; sister: Melissa (Joe) Armistead of Comer; grandchildren: Weston Michael Wilson and Addison Leigh Coile; nieces Santana Armistead and Ashley Armistead; great nephew: Mason Wayne Emberick; two that he raised as his own: Timmy Dorsey and Trent Brown and his four legged companions; Chub and Squeaky.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, December 13, 2019 and prior to the service from 12:30 until 2:00.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019