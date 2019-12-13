Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Michael "Mike" Wilson


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Michael "Mike" Wilson Obituary
1966 - 2019 Timothy Michael "Mike" Wilson, 53, husband of Jennifer Wilson, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Born in Athens, he was the son of Clara Brock Wilson of Colbert and the late Joe Tommy Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his son Timothy Michael Wilson, Jr. and precious pet, Lil Girl. Mike was the owner of Wilson and Sons Septic Tank Service. Mike has always been a giving person, enjoyed spending time on his farm with family and adored and loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include two children: Megan Nicole (Russell) Coile of Crawford and Justin Michael (Stephanie) Wilson of Comer; sister: Melissa (Joe) Armistead of Comer; grandchildren: Weston Michael Wilson and Addison Leigh Coile; nieces Santana Armistead and Ashley Armistead; great nephew: Mason Wayne Emberick; two that he raised as his own: Timmy Dorsey and Trent Brown and his four legged companions; Chub and Squeaky.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, December 13, 2019 and prior to the service from 12:30 until 2:00.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -