1966 - 2019 Timothy Nathan Kirby, age 53, of Canton, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Antioch Christian Church with Pastor Bruce Still officiating. Mr. Kirby will lie-in-state on Saturday at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sosebee Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Tim was an active member of Antioch Christian Church, a member of BNI of Cartersville and a University of Georgia Alumni Class of 90'. He was the owner and operator of Budget Blinds of Cartersville and owner of Sweet Snacks Distribution. He enjoyed coaching football, baseball, basketball and softball. Tim was always the loudest in the room, jovial, kindhearted, loving, inspirational and a hot dog burner extraordinaire. He loved spending time with his family and wanted everyone to be happy.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harold Barnes; grandmother, Maggie Green and step-grandfather, Marion "Pop" Patton; survivors include his wife of 27 years, DeAnna Kirby; children, Jonathan Kirby and Alyssa Kirby; mother, Peggy Ann Patton (Cliff); mother-in-law, Fostine Barnes; brothers and sisters, Chris Kirby (Amy), Benjie Kirby, Jami Kirby (Elena), April Chambers and Kimberly Roberts (Nick); half brothers, Frank Kirby and Douglas Kirby; half sister, Beth Adams; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Brian, Aron, Damien, Jeremy, Jake, Emily, Kailynn, Avery, Lukas, Ethan and Ema; two great-nieces, one great-nephew; many cousins and loving friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Antioch Christian Church, the Cherokee County Animal Shelter or a .
Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020