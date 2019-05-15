|
T.J. Kelley, Jr., age 61, of Athens, GA, passed on May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Survivors include: his son, T.J. Kelley III; two daughters, Nina and Samantha Williams; Godson, Tiwan Bradford; sister, Florence Binns ; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2019