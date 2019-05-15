Home

POWERED BY

Services
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Resources
More Obituaries for T.J. Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T.J. "June Bug" Kelley Jr.


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
T.J. "June Bug" Kelley Jr. Obituary
T.J. Kelley, Jr., age 61, of Athens, GA, passed on May 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, with interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery

Survivors include: his son, T.J. Kelley III; two daughters, Nina and Samantha Williams; Godson, Tiwan Bradford; sister, Florence Binns ; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now