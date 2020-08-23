Brother Todd Alton Nance passed away on August 19, 2020, in Athens, Georgia, at 57. His death leaves an irreplaceable void in anyone's life who knew him. Todd's musical accomplishments render him insured beyond the grave.
Todd ranked as a musician of the highest order. His excellent musical aptitude and grounded personality accentuated his impenetrable sense of time. He also counted as a generous soul to friends and strangers alike. His graceful persona personified the definition of laid back.
He grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, playing music with his close friend Michael Houser. Todd soon moved to Atlanta. He reconnected musically with Michael Houser a few years later in Athens and they eventually became two of the four founding members of Widespread Panic.
Todd played drums, wrote songs and traveled with Widespread Panic all over the globe for 30 years. He recorded and performed with some of the world's most talented musicians.
Although he is gone, he will always live on through the music, but there is no doubt the world will be a dimmer place without his shining presence.
Survivors include wife, Tammy Nance; mother, Evelyn McKay; brother, Rodney Nance and his wife Essie; aunts, Carol Krider-Burkett, Ila Garrett and Peggy Berry; uncle, Don Nance, lots of cousins; mother-in-law, Julia Martin, and in-laws Craig, Tonya, Miranda, Jack and Ansley Calhoun.
Donations can be made in Todd's memory to Nuci's Space, www.nuci.org
or to Harrison United Methodist Church, Harrisonumc@epbfi.com
Athens Cremation Services, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.