|
|
Tom F. Jones, 72, of Decatur, formerly of Oglethorpe County, died May 11, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Jones; children, Keysha Jones-Collins, Teleeta Adams and Kieara Tuggle; siblings, Annette Champion and Tommy Heard; grandchild, Jasmine Collins, and other relatives.
A viewing will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at Donald Trimble Morrtuary from 3-7 PM.
A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, Carlton,Ga.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2020