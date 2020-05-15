Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donald Trimble Morrtuary
Graveside service
Private
New Hope Baptist Church
Carlton, GA
Tom Frank Jones


1948 - 2020
Tom Frank Jones Obituary
Tom F. Jones, 72, of Decatur, formerly of Oglethorpe County, died May 11, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Jones; children, Keysha Jones-Collins, Teleeta Adams and Kieara Tuggle; siblings, Annette Champion and Tommy Heard; grandchild, Jasmine Collins, and other relatives.

A viewing will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at Donald Trimble Morrtuary from 3-7 PM.

A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church, Carlton,Ga.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2020
