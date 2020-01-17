Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Tommy Brightwell Sr.


1939 - 2020
Tommy Brightwell Sr. Obituary
1939 - 2020 Tommy Brightwell, Sr., age 80, of Athens, GA passed January 12, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Survivors include: his wife, Jessie Brightwell; son, Tommy Brightwell, Jr.; sister, Ola Brightwell; 6 grandchildren, Keena Brightwell, Jody Brightwell, Ashley Brightwell, Brian Brightwell, Trey Brightwell and Remy Brightwell; 5 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
