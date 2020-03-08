|
|
1952 - 2020 Tommy Hall, age 68, of Athens, GA passed March 2, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Sunday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: siblings, Margaret Gillespie, Mary Hall, Betty (Bernard) Williams, Catherine Harper and Michael Hall; nieces; nephews and longtime friend, Rosa Johnson.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020