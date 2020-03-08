Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623

Tommy Hall


1952 - 2020
Tommy Hall Obituary
1952 - 2020 Tommy Hall, age 68, of Athens, GA passed March 2, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Sunday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: siblings, Margaret Gillespie, Mary Hall, Betty (Bernard) Williams, Catherine Harper and Michael Hall; nieces; nephews and longtime friend, Rosa Johnson.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
