1/1
Tommy Heard
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Tommy Heard, 80, of Decatur, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.

A viewing will be Friday, December 04, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Carlton. Interment in the church cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to wear a face covering.

He is survived by his sister, Annette Champion: devoted niece, Linda Davis Pearman; and other loving and caring relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved