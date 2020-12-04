Mr. Tommy Heard, 80, of Decatur, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.A viewing will be Friday, December 04, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the funeral home.A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 12:00 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Carlton. Interment in the church cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to wear a face covering.He is survived by his sister, Annette Champion: devoted niece, Linda Davis Pearman; and other loving and caring relatives.Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.