Ms. Tonia Sailors, 59, of Colbert, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.A viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1-6PM at the funeral home.A graveside funeral service and interment will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.Survivors include her daughter, Sandreco Upshaw (Andre Grant); two sisters, Rhoda Davenport and Sandra Cooper; two brothers, Robert Sailors and Jeffrey Sailors; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives.Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.