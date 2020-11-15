1/1
Tonia Sailors
Ms. Tonia Sailors, 59, of Colbert, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1-6PM at the funeral home.

A graveside funeral service and interment will be Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandreco Upshaw (Andre Grant); two sisters, Rhoda Davenport and Sandra Cooper; two brothers, Robert Sailors and Jeffrey Sailors; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
