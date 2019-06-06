Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Creek Baptist Church
Watkinsville, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Creek Baptist Church
Watkinsville, GA
Tracy Reese Scott


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tracy Reese Scott Obituary
Tracy Reese Scott, age 60, of Athens, passed on May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Little Creek Baptist Church - Watkinsville, interment in church cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Survivors include: one daughter, Teresa Scott, three brothers, Eugene Jr., Roger, and James Scott; five sisters, Peggy Elder, Mattie Price, Veleta Mitchell, Vera Elder, and Lavonia Brewer; two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 6, 2019
