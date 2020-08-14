1/1
Trinidad Hernandez
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trinidad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trinidad Hernandez, age 70, of Watkinsville, GA passed August 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the graveside of Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Survivors include: his longtime companion, Florence Lumpkin, three stepdaughters, Stephanie (Dwight) Lumpkin-Smith, Sandra Gibbs & Diane (Michael) Holloway; one stepson, Michael Lumpkin; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother/sister-in-laws, Eddie Lumpkin, Will Lumpkin, Bobbie Lumpkin, Lillie Lumpkin and Shirley Finch.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved