Trinidad Hernandez, age 70, of Watkinsville, GA passed August 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the graveside of Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Survivors include: his longtime companion, Florence Lumpkin, three stepdaughters, Stephanie (Dwight) Lumpkin-Smith, Sandra Gibbs & Diane (Michael) Holloway; one stepson, Michael Lumpkin; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother/sister-in-laws, Eddie Lumpkin, Will Lumpkin, Bobbie Lumpkin, Lillie Lumpkin and Shirley Finch.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com