Troy L. McElroy, 76, of Danielsville passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born on May 19, 1944 in Danielsville, he was the son of the late J.C. McElroy and Jonny Merle Booth McElroy.
Troy enjoyed woodworking, was a huge UGA fan and loved to listen to music in which he enjoyed a wide variety.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronald McElroy; sister, Mary Ellen Simms (Hugh).
Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Whitehead (Brady) and Cathy Lowe (Chris); grandchildren, Mason Whitehead, Haley Cook and Laken Livesay; brother, Gene McElroy (Marie).
Services held for Troy will be private.
Lord & Stephens, Madison Chapel, 963 HWY 98 East Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com
