Tunisia Vivian Stephens


1967 - 2020
Tunisia Vivian Stephens Obituary
1967 - 2020 Tunisia V. Stephens, 52, of Athens, died April 22, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Vernon Fields, Victor Fields, Victoria Graham, Veronica Harmon and Tunisia Fields; mother, Charmaine King; brother; grandchildren and other relatives.

A viewing will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

A Private memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the chapel.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
