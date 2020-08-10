1/1
Ty Cobb Hardigree
1920 - 2020
Ty Cobb Hardigree died August 9, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1920 as the third of seven children on a farm during the depression. Because he was premature and weighed about two pounds, the doctor did not expect him to live through the night, but with help from his grandmother, a shoe box and a wood stove, he survived. He enjoyed telling that story every birthday, especially his 94th.

He graduated from OCHS and during World War II, was trained for radio communication in Troy, Alabama.

Ty was a farmer in his soul but worked and retired from Anaconda Wire and Cable. He then went back outdoors and had many happy hours with his cows and vegetable garden.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Hardigree, SR. and Annie Mae Elder Hardigree; three siblings, Trudie Giles, Oscar Hardigree, Jr. and Betty Haithcock; and niece, Judy Giles.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Thornton Hardigree; three stepchildren, Monty and Mickey Williamson, Bob and Pam Bazemore and Rick Williamson; sisters, Mary Hale, Peggy Hardigree and Hildred Shumake; nieces and nephews, Albert and Sandra Hale, Kris and Jesse Christopher, Stephanie and Jody Wright, Ginger and Oran Randall and Mike and Lorraine Haithcock; five grandchildren; and many great nieces and nephews who will miss him at family reunions.

A private service will be held at Antioch Christian Church where he was a lifelong member and deacon emeritus with Rev. Jim Jacobs and Rev. Jeff Wilkes officiating. Pallbearers include Albert Hale, Jesse Christopher, Jody Wright, James Hale, Loran Randall and Oran Randall.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Ty's honor may be given to the Judy Giles Scholarship Fund at Antioch Christian Church at PO Box 1273, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Lord & Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
