Undrea Ellis Hamilton, 55 of Pensacola, FL was a native of Athens. He began his eternal journey Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Willie B. and Rebecca J. Hamilton; brothers, Edwin Hamilton and Eric Hamilton; aunts, Evelyn Callahan and Renee (Clyde) Dupree; uncles, Malik Hussan, Kenneth Dowdy and Walter (Barbara) Hamilton ; devoted cousin, Rosiland Green; other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held 10AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Winfrey Mutual Chapel.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019