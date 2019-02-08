Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Winfrey Mutual Chapel
Undrea Ellis Hamilton Obituary
Undrea Ellis Hamilton, 55 of Pensacola, FL was a native of Athens. He began his eternal journey Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Willie B. and Rebecca J. Hamilton; brothers, Edwin Hamilton and Eric Hamilton; aunts, Evelyn Callahan and Renee (Clyde) Dupree; uncles, Malik Hussan, Kenneth Dowdy and Walter (Barbara) Hamilton ; devoted cousin, Rosiland Green; other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 10AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Winfrey Mutual Chapel.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
