Valerie Clarke, age 57, of Athens, GA passed November 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Adrien Jones and Roderick Jones; father, Robert Lee Clarke; siblings, Larry Bugg, Ricky (Leslie) Clarke, Trina Sims, Robert (Ella) Clarke and Kimberly (Gary) Jordan; grandchildren, Zariah Jones, Roderick Jones, Jr. and Ethan Jones.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com