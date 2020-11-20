1/1
Valerie Clarke
1963 - 2020
Valerie Clarke, age 57, of Athens, GA passed November 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Adrien Jones and Roderick Jones; father, Robert Lee Clarke; siblings, Larry Bugg, Ricky (Leslie) Clarke, Trina Sims, Robert (Ella) Clarke and Kimberly (Gary) Jordan; grandchildren, Zariah Jones, Roderick Jones, Jr. and Ethan Jones.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry to lose Val , she will be missed an never forgotten..
Mr.an Mrs. James L.Mitchell Jr.
Family
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ralph arnold
Friend
