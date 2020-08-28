1/1
Vanessa Marlene Gabay
1956 - 2020
Vanessa Marlene Gabay, 64 of Bethlehem passed on August 4, 2020.

Visitation begins on Friday, August 28th from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00am from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Internment in the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Survivors include: Sons: Rashiem Stephens and Isaiah Stephens; Father: Nerville Gabay; Sisters: Stephanie Gabay Smith, Judy Gabay and Crystal Gabay Nurse; Two Grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
she was a good person.
bread bankj
Friend
August 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God give you peace and comfort during this time of grief.
TE
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
