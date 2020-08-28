Vanessa Marlene Gabay, 64 of Bethlehem passed on August 4, 2020.
Visitation begins on Friday, August 28th from 1:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00am from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Internment in the Evergreen Memorial Park.
Survivors include: Sons: Rashiem Stephens and Isaiah Stephens; Father: Nerville Gabay; Sisters: Stephanie Gabay Smith, Judy Gabay and Crystal Gabay Nurse; Two Grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.