|
|
1941 - 2020 Velma Louise Kelley Harris, age 78 of Athens, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 10, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Charles Wesley Harris, four children, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Memorial services are 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 6731 Mize Road, Toccoa, GA 30577.
Jesus said " I am the Resurrection, and I am Life Eternal. Anyone who clings to me in faith, even though he dies, will live forever." ~ John 11:25
An online guest is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com
Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020