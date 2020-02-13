Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habersham Crematory
419 vfw Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(678)617-2210
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
6731 Mize Road
Toccoa, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Harris Obituary
1941 - 2020 Velma Louise Kelley Harris, age 78 of Athens, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, February 10, 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Charles Wesley Harris, four children, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Memorial services are 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 6731 Mize Road, Toccoa, GA 30577.

Jesus said " I am the Resurrection, and I am Life Eternal. Anyone who clings to me in faith, even though he dies, will live forever." ~ John 11:25

An online guest is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com

Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -