Vera White Peterson, 76, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2019.
A native of Puerto Rico, Mrs. Peterson was preceded in death by her mother Gloria De Jesus and father William White. Mrs. Peterson was also preceded in death by her first husband of 29 years and the father of her three children, Rolando Umpierre in 1993, and her second husband, George Peterson in 1999.
Mrs. Peterson was the first Spanish translator for Athens Regional Medical Center and was formerly employed at the University of Georgia Housing Office. She had a love for gardening, decorating, and music. She loved deeply and lived life passionately. Her vibrant personality left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She was truly one of a kind.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Survivors include her three children, Gloria J. (Phil) Hammond, Veronica (Danny) Grossman, Rolando (Sue Anne) Umpierre Ret. MSgt USAF; sister, Alma White Valles; and brother, Billy White. She was "Gammy" to her six grandchildren, Christina (CJ) Hoag, Zack Hammond, Izabella Carithers, Peyton Carithers, Hunter Umpierre and Madison Umpierre.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to .
