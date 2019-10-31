Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verdell McNeary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verdell McNeary


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verdell McNeary Obituary
1958 - 2019 Mrs. Verdell McNeary, 61, of Athens died October 28, 2019.

Public viewing and family visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Survivors include her husband, Michael McNeary; daughters, Shailah McNeary, Toni McNeary and Danielle Almond; siblings, LeRoy Coleman, Vernella Coleman, Oatis Smalls, Alfreda Smalls and Pammella Blair; 6 grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verdell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -