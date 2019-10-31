|
|
1958 - 2019 Mrs. Verdell McNeary, 61, of Athens died October 28, 2019.
Public viewing and family visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Survivors include her husband, Michael McNeary; daughters, Shailah McNeary, Toni McNeary and Danielle Almond; siblings, LeRoy Coleman, Vernella Coleman, Oatis Smalls, Alfreda Smalls and Pammella Blair; 6 grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019