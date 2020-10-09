1/1
Veronica Jane Duncan
Veronica Jane Duncan, 73, of Hull, GA. Was called home October 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Witcher of Loganville, Ga. Veronica was preceded in death by her three sons, John Gregory, James Van, and Michael Shane Jordan; one grandson, Jonathan Childress; two sisters, Pat Autry and Beth Robison.

Veronica is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Cleghorne (Billy) and Tonya Thornton (Daniel); two granddaughters, Kristalyn Cleghorne and Katrina Wood; three grandsons, Jacob Thornton, Anthony Thornton and Chris Thornton; sisters, Donna Bullington (Joey) and Martha Neal; brothers, Eddie Witcher (Gloria) and Jim Witcher; a number of nieces, nephews and friends who she loved dearly; friend and father of her children, Ricky (Sharon) Jordan.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
