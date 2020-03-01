|
|
1947 - 2020 Veronica L. Morton, 72 of Athens began her eternal journey Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Veronica leaves to cherish her memories one son, Richard D. Morton, Athens; brother, Reverend Richard D. Morton Sr., Hamden, CT; aunt, Ruby Potts, Athens and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12PM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The Viewing will be held 1-7PM, Sunday, March 1st at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020