Dr. Victor C. Nix
Athens, GA - Dr. Victor C. Nix, 99, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Born in Carroll County, GA, he was the son of the late Carl Augustus Nix, and Mattie Martin Nix. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Nix, his second wife, Katherine Nix, seven siblings, and a son, Gari Nix.

Survivors include his son, Doug Nix, daughter-in-law Janet Nix, and beloved granddaughter, Leah Nix.

After serving his country in the Air Force for three years in North Africa and Italy, he joined the faculty of the University of Georgia, and retired after 40 years of teaching in the College of Education.

Dr. Nix was a proud member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church, Bogart, GA, where he faithfully served in a variety of ways for 69 years.

Special love and appreciation is given to the administration, nurses, and staff at St. Mary's Highland Hills Assisted Living Community, and St. Mary's Hospice, Watkinsville, GA, for the excellent care and encouragement he received in recent years. They were each a blessing.

Due to current COVID restrictions, a private graveside service for family only, will be held in Hartwell, GA. The family request no flowers. Memorial gifts may be made to the Prince Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 2131 Ruth Jackson Rd., Bogart, GA, 30622.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
