Victoria stepped into Heaven and met Jesus face to face Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Athens, GA, September 8, 1987 to Randy and Debbie Vaughn.
She is survived by her parents, sons Cohen Rand Farmer and Emerson Monroe Farmer, sister Katherine (Spencer) Crane, grandfather Benjamin C. Vaughn (Athens, GA), her beloved Pete Retlzaff, nephews and nieces Ellie, Copeland, Spencer Jr, and Lily Crane. Uncles and aunts, Mr. and Mrs. John E. Conley (Crestview, FL) and Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Vaughn (Athens, GA). Victoria was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Linda J. Weaver and paternal grandmother Ethel H. Vaughn.
Victoria was a graduate of Athens Christian School and the University of Georgia Business School.
From the age of 10 through high school she was an avid tennis player. She played competitively, earning state rankings during those years. She had the most wins by a singles player in the school's history her senior year at ACS.
She loved her furry companion Brewster, pig ("Otis" Bigfoot Farmer), high heels, nice jewelry, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Most of all she loved being a mama to Cohen and Emerson. They were her pride and joy and she considered them her greatest gift.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at Grace Fellowship Church, 1120 Malcom Bridge Rd, Bogart, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel.
Victoria was a fearless competitor on and off the court. In the spring of 2016 she faced her toughest opponent: cancer, lung cancer (ALK) to be specific. The cancer was not caused by anything Victoria did or by genetics; we were told it was a freak of nature, one in a million. She actually had no symptoms from her lungs: her initial symptom was back pain. Over the course of her cancer journey, we learned that lung cancer is one of the least researched cancers due to the stigma attached to it. More people die yearly from lung cancer than breast, colon, and pancreatic cancers combined. She lived and was able to have a great quality of life during this journey because of the grace of God and the advancements in research.
For this reason, it is our wish that in lieu of flowers, donations to lung cancer research be made in her honor and memory at donate.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.
"For in Him she moves and lives and has her being."
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.