1925 - 2019 Viola Hansen Rudowske, 93, wife of the late Edward Frederick Rudowske, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Eau Claire, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Harold Hansen and Jessie Aubill Hansen. Mrs. Rudowske retired from Family Life Enrichment Center as a Nurse and was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include her children: Sharon (Everette) Albrecht, Carl Rudowske, Greg Rudowske, John (Sheila) Rudowske, Mark (Cathy) Rudowske, Keith (Sherry) Rudowske; brother: Earl Hansen; grandchildren; Jessica Albrecht, Mark Albrecht, Michael Albrecht, Michelle Clark, Heather Traylor, Bridget Bridges, Ingrid Garrard, Adrian Gaultney, Brian Hernandez, Emily Rudowske, Benjaman Rudowske and Carrie Rudowske and eight great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Charles Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019