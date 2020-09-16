Violet Seawright Arwood, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the daughter of the late Elbert and Lucy Abston. She was proceeded in death by her sister, Gloria Garner; and her brothers, Mike and Ed Abston.
She is survived by a brother, Coy Abston; and her children: David Seawright (Eve), Mike Seawright (Taletha), Sherrie Norton (Joe), Cindy Harris, Marty Seawright (Peggy), Jeff Seawright, Angela Oldham, Scottie Seawright (Tonya), Janet Denton (Todd), Jody Seawright (Michelle) and Johnny Seawright (Molly). She was blessed with 35 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, at 1 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Mrs. Arwood's grandsons will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service.
.
