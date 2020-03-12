|
|
1930 - 2020 Virgil Lee Whittington of Oglethorpe County, GA died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The son of the late RC and Rosa Lee Whittington of Washington, GA. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother, Inez and Burrell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emily Smith Whittington, two sons, Kenneth Whittington (Marla), Charles Whittington (Kelly), 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren as well as 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Virgil served in the Army during the Korean War and was proud to represent his country. He was a member of Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge and an active member of Burt's United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends or just playing and working on his farm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 2:00 PM at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, at 4355 Lexington Rd, Athens, GA. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Burt's United Methodist Church in Lexington, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the cemetery fund and/or the youth group at Burt's United Methodist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 12, 2020