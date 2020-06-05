So sad to hear about Maiburn but also celebrating his assent to a better palce. I worked with Maiburn for many years at Sherwin-Williams. I put in new stores and he was always excited for new opportunities. Also, loved sharing our passion for Bulldogs! RIP Maiburn.
Virgil Maiburn Coffee, fondly known as "Pop", age 84, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.
Maiburn was born in Waycross, GA on August 9th, 1935 where he met his wife Gail. He started as an employee of Sherwin Williams and worked his way up to a District Manager position in the states of GA and AL. He served in the National Guard. Maiburn lived in Athens, GA for 20+ years where they raised their family. He was an active member of the Rotary Club and Beech Haven Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught Sunday School for many years there.
Later in his career with Sherwin Williams, Maiburn moved to Woodstock, GA where he was an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church, a volunteer with Must Ministries as well as serving in the local community. Maiburn retired after 50 years from Sherwin Williams. He was a passionate Georgia Bulldog fan and on Saturdays in the fall you could find him cheering on his "Dawgs"! Maiburn also enjoyed cooking with the Le Marmitons, traveling and going to the beach or cabin with his family. Most of all, Maiburn loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Maiburn Coffee leaves behind to cherish in his memory, wife of 62 years, Gail Coffee; children, Cathy (Tim) Warner, Cherie (Ken) Nix, Mark (Elizabeth) Coffee; sister, Wynell King of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 1pm at Woodstock Funeral Home with limited seating due to the current COVID-19 recommendations. A family reception will follow. The service will be streamed live on Woodstock Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside United Methodist Church at www.hillsideumc.org/give .
Maiburn was born in Waycross, GA on August 9th, 1935 where he met his wife Gail. He started as an employee of Sherwin Williams and worked his way up to a District Manager position in the states of GA and AL. He served in the National Guard. Maiburn lived in Athens, GA for 20+ years where they raised their family. He was an active member of the Rotary Club and Beech Haven Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught Sunday School for many years there.
Later in his career with Sherwin Williams, Maiburn moved to Woodstock, GA where he was an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church, a volunteer with Must Ministries as well as serving in the local community. Maiburn retired after 50 years from Sherwin Williams. He was a passionate Georgia Bulldog fan and on Saturdays in the fall you could find him cheering on his "Dawgs"! Maiburn also enjoyed cooking with the Le Marmitons, traveling and going to the beach or cabin with his family. Most of all, Maiburn loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Maiburn Coffee leaves behind to cherish in his memory, wife of 62 years, Gail Coffee; children, Cathy (Tim) Warner, Cherie (Ken) Nix, Mark (Elizabeth) Coffee; sister, Wynell King of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 1pm at Woodstock Funeral Home with limited seating due to the current COVID-19 recommendations. A family reception will follow. The service will be streamed live on Woodstock Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside United Methodist Church at www.hillsideumc.org/give .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.