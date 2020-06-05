I enjoyed several years working in a district of Sherwin-Williams managed by Mr. Coffee and respected him greatly. I am saddened by his passing. I remember the last time I saw him was having lunch with him and several other Sherwin-Williams employees after the funeral of Earl Wilson( a retired store manager of Sherwin-Williams). Maiburn was still a member of the Sherwin-Williams family even after he retired.

Chris Jones( Dalton Store-retired)

Coworker