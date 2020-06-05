Virgil Maiburn Coffee
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Maiburn Coffee, fondly known as "Pop", age 84, of Woodstock, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 30th, 2020.

Maiburn was born in Waycross, GA on August 9th, 1935 where he met his wife Gail. He started as an employee of Sherwin Williams and worked his way up to a District Manager position in the states of GA and AL. He served in the National Guard. Maiburn lived in Athens, GA for 20+ years where they raised their family. He was an active member of the Rotary Club and Beech Haven Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught Sunday School for many years there.

Later in his career with Sherwin Williams, Maiburn moved to Woodstock, GA where he was an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church, a volunteer with Must Ministries as well as serving in the local community. Maiburn retired after 50 years from Sherwin Williams. He was a passionate Georgia Bulldog fan and on Saturdays in the fall you could find him cheering on his "Dawgs"! Maiburn also enjoyed cooking with the Le Marmitons, traveling and going to the beach or cabin with his family. Most of all, Maiburn loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

Maiburn Coffee leaves behind to cherish in his memory, wife of 62 years, Gail Coffee; children, Cathy (Tim) Warner, Cherie (Ken) Nix, Mark (Elizabeth) Coffee; sister, Wynell King of Ft. Myers, FL; 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandson.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 1pm at Woodstock Funeral Home with limited seating due to the current COVID-19 recommendations. A family reception will follow. The service will be streamed live on Woodstock Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside United Methodist Church at www.hillsideumc.org/give .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Woodstock Funeral Home (will be streamed live on Woodstock Funeral Home's Facebook page)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
7709263107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 4, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Kellermann
June 4, 2020
So sad to hear about Maiburn but also celebrating his assent to a better palce. I worked with Maiburn for many years at Sherwin-Williams. I put in new stores and he was always excited for new opportunities. Also, loved sharing our passion for Bulldogs! RIP Maiburn.
Ben Amoson
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I worked with Maiburn back in the sixties and seventies. He was a great manager and always had a great disposition. I recall him as being very successful in all of his assignments.
Our prayers to his family.
Terry Ponder
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Mr. Coffee,
Back in 1994 you took a chance on a kid (barely 21) who had just started his family and gave him a position in your district. For that, and all of the encouragement over the years, I thank you.
Daniel Taylor
Coworker
June 3, 2020
I enjoyed several years working in a district of Sherwin-Williams managed by Mr. Coffee and respected him greatly. I am saddened by his passing. I remember the last time I saw him was having lunch with him and several other Sherwin-Williams employees after the funeral of Earl Wilson( a retired store manager of Sherwin-Williams). Maiburn was still a member of the Sherwin-Williams family even after he retired.
Chris Jones( Dalton Store-retired)
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved