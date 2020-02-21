|
1947 - 2020 Mr. Virgil Wingfield, age 72, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 16, 2020.
Survivors include his sons, Dexter Wingfield. Tyrone Sims; daughters, Nikki Sims, Brittany Wingfield; brother, Wiley Wingfield; sisters, Mary Burke, Hattie Flint, Jessie Brightwell; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020