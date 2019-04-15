Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Virginia Ann Roach Faust


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Ann Roach Faust Obituary
Ms. Virginia Ann Roach Faust , age 72, of Athens Georgia passed on April 12, 2019

Survivors include her daughter, Felicia (Dr. Burrell) Pope; sons Corey (Adrianne) Faust and Tedfrey (Christina Hall) Faust, brothers, Bruce, Jeffery and Anthony Roach, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 17,2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will held from 1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the funeral home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
