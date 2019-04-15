|
|
Ms. Virginia Ann Roach Faust , age 72, of Athens Georgia passed on April 12, 2019
Survivors include her daughter, Felicia (Dr. Burrell) Pope; sons Corey (Adrianne) Faust and Tedfrey (Christina Hall) Faust, brothers, Bruce, Jeffery and Anthony Roach, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 17,2019 from the Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will held from 1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the funeral home
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019