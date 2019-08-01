|
Virginia C. Whitaker 1923 - 2019 Virginia C. Whitaker, 95, passed away July 30, 2019.
She was the daughter of Tony and Anita Camarata, and was a lifelong resident of Athens, GA. She graduated from Athens High School, and attended the University of Georgia, majoring in Home Economics. Virginia was very active in the Newman Club, the student organization for Catholic students. It was her vision and hard work that culminated in the building of the Catholic Center, which today provides masses for more than one thousand students each weekend, and many activities for students.
Virginia worked at UGA as secretary to the registrar, and in the Athletic Department, where she met her husband, Joe M. Whitaker. She and Joe were avid Bulldog fans attending all home games, and travelling, with friends, to many out of town games. She retired from BellSouth, and in retirement, continued her love of painting until macular degeneration took her sight. She was a very talented artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Anita Camarata, and her husband of 56 years, Joe M. Whitaker.
She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Ann Camarata; several cousins; and her extended family, the Don Graham family, Don, Lydia, and Alex; her devoted caregiver, Jessica Poole; and her beloved service dog, Joey.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Center, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Center.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019