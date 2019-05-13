|
|
Virginia Riemann Heric, 91, loving mother, grandmother, wife, and dedicated Athens resident, passed away on May 9, 2019.
Born in Conneautville, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Heric was the daughter of the late Frank A. Riemann and Lovena Patton Riemann.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Eugene LeRoy Heric.
Mrs. Heric is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Heric Oliver and her husband Julian (Centreville, Delaware); daughter Martha Heric (Urbanna, Virginia); and Matthew Heric and his wife Dawn (Athens). Survivors also include beloved grandchildren Zachary Oliver and Alena Oliver; Kelly Proctor, Scott Heyman, and Susan Heyman; and Davis Heric and John Heric, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank ACT Home Care and The Oaks, both of Athens, for their kindness and compassion, and the happiness they brought, during her later years.
No services will be conducted, as per the expressed wishes of Mrs. Heric; although the family invites all the many people who experienced her tireless enthusiasm and avidity for life to recall her with unbound endearment.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages any gift of remembrance be made to the Athens Area Humane Society or the Foodbank of Northeast Georgia.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019