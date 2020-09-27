1/1
Virginia Lancaster Shields
1918 - 2020
Virginia Ruth Lancaster Shields of Athens, Ga., passed away peacefully at her home in the early hours of September 22, 2020 at the age of 102.

She was born in Floyd, Va. to Robert Tazwell and Rachel Barnard Lancaster.

She and her family moved to Athens in 1945. She had a lifelong love of the outdoors. She was a dedicated educator from the age of 17. In 1964 she earned a Master's Degree in English and went on to teach English Literature and Writing for 28 years at the University of Georgia. She enjoyed many activities in retirement such as traveling with friends, gardening, playing Bridge, and singing with the Mellows of the First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by one brother, John Lancaster of La Grange, her three children, Patrick Shields, Sally Padelford, and Bob Shields, and grandchildren, Jesslyn Shields, Allison Shields, Allen Morris, Jason Shields, Whitney Alverson, and numerous great-grandchildren, and Lee Epting, "other brother."

Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Georgia libraries "UGAF," 300 S. Hull Street, Athens, Georgia 30602.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
