Virginia Lorraine Day Verde 1929 - 2019 Virginia Lorraine Day Verde, 89, of Madison County, Georgia died on Tuesday July 16, 2019.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on September 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late James Edmond Day and Lauretta Cook Day. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Joseph Verde, and her three siblings, Laurence Day, Joan Day Jones, and James Day. While working as a young professional in Chicago, Illinois, she met and married Charles in April 1949. Virginia dedicated her life to raising their five children while pursuing her love of gardening, nurturing her pets, and supporting Charles in his business and community endeavors. They became residents of Madison County, GA in 1975 when Charles moved his business to Georgia.
She is survived by her five children, two sons, three daughters and eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by one grandchild.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 20, 2019