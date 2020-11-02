1/1
Virginia Metcalfe Faulkner
1921 - 2020
Virginia Metcalfe Faulkner passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Virginia was born on August 14, 1921 in Cleo Springs, Oklahoma to the late Finis Bryan Metcalfe and Stella Williams Metcalfe. Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Command Sergeant Major John D. Faulkner, U.S. Army (Ret). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four of her five brothers: Jack, Robert, Joe and Lee.

Virginia is survived by her son, James D. Faulkner (Dottie), Hartwell, GA; her daughter, Carol F. Driver (Gerald), Athens, GA; her brother, Thomas L. Metcalfe, Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Donna Faulkner, Athens, GA, James D. Faulkner, Jr. (Debbie), Perry, GA, Jennifer D. Whalen (Charles), Athens, GA, Aimee D. Dean (Donnie), Jefferson, GA; great-grandchildren, Kayla Cook, Kristen Coleman, Ryan Faulkner, Rachel Faulkner, Coleman Whalen, Joshua Whalen, Chase Whalen, Jack Whalen and Virginia Dean; and great-great grandchildren, Brayden Coleman, Ashlyn Coleman and Finnegan Whalen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

When John retired from the U.S. Army, they built a home on acreage near Bowman, GA. Together, they raised Black Angus cattle and operated a manufactured home and construction business for many years. Gardening was an important hobby as they raised enough to share with family and friends.

Virginia was a member of Fork Creek Baptist Church in Bowman for 58 years and served in many capacities including Women's Sunday School teacher and biscuit maker for the Men's Monthly Breakfast. Even though Virginia was busy loving on her grandchildren and taking part in church activities, she found time to work as an Enumerator for the 1970 US Census and many times as an Elbert County Poll Worker.

The family thanks Talmage Terrace Personal Care for the care they provided. Special thanks to Sofia Minaya for her caregiving.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of services.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, at 3:00 p.m., in Hillcrest (Bowman City) Cemetery, Bowman, Elbert County, Georgia, located 0.5 miles southeast of Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fork Creek Baptist Church, 1972 Fork Creek Circle, Bowman, GA 30624 or to Foundation of Wesley Woods, 1817 Clifton Rd, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 (Please designate for Talmage Terrace/Lanier Gardens.)

For a full obituary, visit:

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillcrest (Bowman City) Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 1, 2020
Mrs. Faulkner will be greatly missed. Continued prayers for her sweet family.
Melissa Cordell
Acquaintance
November 1, 2020
It was a pleasure getting the opportunity to get to know and take care of Ms. Faulkner. She was a very sweet woman and knew how to turn a frown upside down quickly. She was loved by all of us at Talmage and will be missed. Y'all are in my thoughts and prayers.

~Hillary
Hillary Davis
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
