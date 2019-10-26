|
1936 - 2019 Mrs. Helen Virginia O'Connor Byrd, age 83, beloved wife of Jessie Thomas Byrd, of Mt. Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 24, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Montgomery County, she was the eldest of three children born to the late Ellis and Lillian Ladson O'Connor.
In 1962 she married Athens, GA native, Jessie Thomas Byrd. While her husband worked to provide for the family, Mrs. Byrd worked to create a loving home environment for their four children and any other family member or friend that might stop for a visit. In addition to her home duties, she was co-owner, with her husband, of T-Byrd's vending machines. Mrs. Byrd loved her family and anytime that they could all be together. For many years she prepared Sunday dinner for her entire family and carried daily meals to her mother and brothers until their passing.
She and her husband have been longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Ellis "Teb" Byrd, who passed away in 2016, her two brothers, Charles O'Connor, Wendell O'Connor and a nephew, Ladson O'Connor.
Mrs. Byrd leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Jessie Thomas Byrd, Mt. Vernon, GA, their three daughters, Ginger Morris (Allen), Mt. Vernon, GA, Wendy Lumley (Greg), Vidalia, GA, Linda Maddox (Jeff), Athens, GA, grandchildren, Jade Morris, Jesslen Morris, Connor Lumley, Scott Lumley, Doug Archer, Drew Archer, Jordan Byrd, Alexis Byrd Fountain (Justin), a great grandson, Everett Archer, a special aunt, Laura Sapp of Moultrie, GA and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with Reverend Ray Woods officiating.
Mrs. Byrd will be laid to rest beside her son in Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Allen Morris, Greg Lumley, Scott Lumley, Drew Archer, Doug Archer, Jordan Byrd and Justin Fountain.
Her family will receive friends on Sunday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 - 2:30 pm.
SAMMONS FUNERAL HOME, Soperton, Georgia
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 26, 2019