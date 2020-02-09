|
1929 - 2020 Virginia Sue (Jinx) Rosemond Baldwin was born January 6, 1929 in Hillsborough, N.C. She died at home on February 7, 2020 with her family beside her.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Leonard Rosemond and Sybil Walker Rosemond. She was also predeceased by her brothers Robert Leonard Rosemond, Clarence Edward Rosemond, and Kenneth Walker Rosemond, and her sisters Mary Frances Rosemond Hunt and Catherine Joyce Rosemond Young. Her brother Frank Everett Rosemond is still living.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Dr. Winfield (Skeets) Morgan Baldwin, Jr.; daughter, Susan Anne Baldwin of Atlanta, Georgia; son, Robert Morgan Baldwin, daughter-in-law, Lynell Gaudier Baldwin, grandson, Robert Morgan Baldwin, Jr., all of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; granddaughter, Kathryn Baldwin Hecker and grandson-in-law Nicholas Hecker, and two great-grandchildren, Anne Rosemond Hecker and Theodore Robinson Hecker, all of Decatur, Georgia. She was also survived by her many favorite nieces and nephews whom she also adored.
She graduated from Hillsborough High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She attended UNC (Chapel Hill) where she met Skeets. She worked at N.C. Memorial Hospital as an admitting officer while her husband was pursuing a graduate degree and PhD in Organic Chemistry.
They also lived in Kingsport, Tennessee where both of their children were born. She was a member of the Junior League of Kingsport where she also volunteered at the Nearly New and led a fundraiser event.
They moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1962, where she was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta. She also volunteered at Henrietta Egleston Children's Hospital (now Children's Healthcare of Atlanta). The family were members of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church.
In 1967, they moved to Athens when Skeets joined the faculty of the University of Georgia as an associate professor of Chemistry. Jinx transferred her League membership to the Athens Junior Assembly which soon after became the Junior League of Athens. She oversaw the Cookbook Committee and volunteered at the Athens General Hospital Coffee Shop.
She was an avid bridge player her entire life. In Athens, she was a member of the Thursday and Friday bridge clubs. She loved fashion and was also asked to model in many fashion shows.
She picked up playing tennis in the 70s when her daughter started playing in high school. She loved playing tennis on various Athens Country Club teams. She enjoyed tennis so much, she volunteered to help Coach McGill's program at the yearly UGA NCAA Men's Tennis Tournaments for many years selling programs in the stands.
She loved her family and her friends more than anything. She also loved music, dancing, UNC basketball and football and UGA basketball and football.
Her other activities and memberships included UGA Women's Chemistry Wives, YWCO Board, and the First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Athens, The Friends of the Oconee Hills Cemetery, Thornwell Children's Home and .
A private service is planned.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020