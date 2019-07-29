Home

POWERED BY

Services
Music Funeral Home/Satilla Crematory
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-1414
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Music Funeral Home/Satilla Crematory
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Waycross, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Elaine Humphrey


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Elaine Humphrey Obituary
Vivian Elaine Humphrey 1947 - 2019 Ms. Vivian Elaine Humphrey, 72, passed away Friday evening (July 26, 2019) at the Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Toccoa, GA but had lived in Athens, GA for 21 years before moving to Waycross in 2011. She was a former school teacher and counselor in Clarke County, Carroll County, and Jackson County. She is a member of Central Baptist Church of Waycross and a former member of Hoboken Baptist Church. She was a pianist who loved playing the piano and singing.

Ms. Humphrey was a daughter of the late Lloyd Goethals Humphrey and Roberta Amanda Baker Humphrey.

She is survived by three sons, John Sergent of Commerce, GA, Daniel Sergent (Sheila) of Lilburn, GA, and David Sergent (Celesta) of Blackshear, GA; four grandchildren, Walker Sergent, Jasmine Sergent, Emma Sergent, and Kayla Sergent; a brother, Lloyd Alton Humphrey (Cathy) of Flowery Branch, GA; a niece, Amanda Kirkendoll of Atlanta, GA; and a nephew, Baker Humphrey of Flowery Branch, GA.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Central Baptist Church in Waycross. The family will be receiving friends Monday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o'clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of the arrangments.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now