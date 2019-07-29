|
Vivian Elaine Humphrey 1947 - 2019 Ms. Vivian Elaine Humphrey, 72, passed away Friday evening (July 26, 2019) at the Harborview Satilla in Waycross following an extended illness.
She was born in Toccoa, GA but had lived in Athens, GA for 21 years before moving to Waycross in 2011. She was a former school teacher and counselor in Clarke County, Carroll County, and Jackson County. She is a member of Central Baptist Church of Waycross and a former member of Hoboken Baptist Church. She was a pianist who loved playing the piano and singing.
Ms. Humphrey was a daughter of the late Lloyd Goethals Humphrey and Roberta Amanda Baker Humphrey.
She is survived by three sons, John Sergent of Commerce, GA, Daniel Sergent (Sheila) of Lilburn, GA, and David Sergent (Celesta) of Blackshear, GA; four grandchildren, Walker Sergent, Jasmine Sergent, Emma Sergent, and Kayla Sergent; a brother, Lloyd Alton Humphrey (Cathy) of Flowery Branch, GA; a niece, Amanda Kirkendoll of Atlanta, GA; and a nephew, Baker Humphrey of Flowery Branch, GA.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at Central Baptist Church in Waycross. The family will be receiving friends Monday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019