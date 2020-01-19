Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Marie "Vinnie" Williams


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Marie "Vinnie" Williams Obituary
1920 - 2020 Enterprise Publisher Vinnie Williams dies at 99

Vivian Williams, a prolific newshound, beloved columnist, novelist and doyenne of community journalism, died Jan. 17, 2020. She was exactly 99 and a half.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie DeWitt (Maridee) Williams.

A pacesetter in her field, Williams transformed The Oconee Enterprise from a failing weekly broadsheet to a dependable watchdog institution. Her tenure as editor began in 1981 at the age of 61 with noticeable changes to the front page, such as in-depth profiles of community leaders, exhaustive analyses of government meetings and her candid, stream-of-consciousnesses columns.

Her scuttlebutt-suffused Main Street column was evidence of the old adage, "Never argue with someone who buys ink by the barrel."

Although often playful or laudatory, at times the column read as an acerbic appraisal of someone in power.

Williams purchased The Enterprise in 1986 and maintained ownership the remainder of her life. While serving as publisher, Williams was committed to weekly reporting into her 90s and penned her last column well past her 99th birthday.

Williams was named Marquis Who's Who in America in 2004 and was honored 10 years later by the Gold Club of the Georgia Press Association for a career spanning half a century.

"Ms. Vinnie was a pillar of Oconee County and a pioneer in her field," said Gov. Brian Kemp. "As a long-time subscriber to The Enterprise, I know she will be deeply missed at the paper and by the local community."

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM at Lord & Stephens West on Thursday, Jan. 23. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -