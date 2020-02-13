|
|
1940 - 2020 W. Ronald ("Ron") Lane, Jr., 79, of Athens, GA, passed away on February 6, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Smith Lane, and parents Walter Ronald Lane, Sr. and Dorothy Holmes Lane.
A native of Wilmington, NC, Ron graduated from the University of Georgia where he later taught advertising for 39 years in the UGA Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. A wonderful article outlining his career was featured in the Athens Banner-Herald and Onlineathens.com on February 8.
Ron was a member of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) where he served 20 years on the Academic Committee. He also served as AAF Academic Division Chair, a member of the AAF Board of Directors, Council of Governors, Executive Committee and the AAF Foundation. In 2005, he was honored with the AAF Distinguished Advertising Educator Award for his lifetime of dedicated service to the organization and to advertising students. Ron was also the coordinator of the Institute of Advanced Advertising Studies sponsored by the American Association of Advertising Agencies for six years. In 2013, Ron was inducted into the Henry W. Grady Fellowship, which honors lifetime achievements of the college's faculty and alumni. Ron co-authored nine editions of Kleppner's Advertising Procedures, the leading advertising text book of its time both in the United States and many different countries around the world.
Survivors include his daughter Sheri (Jeffrey) Bevil and granddaughter Sarah Bevil, and many nieces and nephews. He was a kind and gentle soul loved by many in different aspects of his like from being a teacher, mentor, friend, father and a beloved grandfather.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 23 from 2 to 4pm with a Sharing of Memories beginning at 2:30pm at The Classic Center in Athens (200 N. Thomas Street).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated to the Ron Lane Advertising Executive in Residence Fund, with checks made out to the University of Georgia Foundation or made online at give.uga.edu.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020