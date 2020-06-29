Walter Gene Morgan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Gene Morgan, 87, husband of the late RaMona Anne Bennett Morgan, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Born in Manchester, GA, he was the son of the late Willie Frank Morgan and Minnie Bell Thompson Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy during the Koran war, having been honorably discharged with the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class. He was a member of Danielsville Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons. He was a faithful member of the Lighthouse Methodist Church. He loved his family, his country and His Lord. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

Survivors include his son: Donnie (Mitzi) Morgan; daughter: Pattie (Danny) Lord; twin sister, Janice Englet, brother; Royce Morgan; sister: Joyce Tucker; sister: Marie (Winston) Chaucer; grandchildren: Tyger (Johnnie) Morgan, Stephen (Katie) Morgan, Crystal (Randy) Compton, Hannah Lord/Roberts: great grandchildren: Hayle Morgan, Kelsey Morgan, Mary Alice Morgan, Marlee Compton, Joslyn Compton, Slayde Roberts, Sutton Roberts.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Comer Health and Rehab for the love, care and support received during his time in the facility.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved