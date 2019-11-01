|
|
1932 - 2019 Walter Neal Willis, Sr., 87 of Athens began his eternal journey Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Willis; four sons, Walter N. (Kim) Willis, Jr., Clarence (Theodocia) Willis, Eugene (Brenda) Willis, Marion (Lesa) Willis; sister, Lou Belle Willis; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at East Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019