1/1
Walter P. Janes
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter P. Janes, Entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Walter was born in Oconee County on December 18, 1935. He is survived by his brothers, Hershel (Sue) Janes and Charles Janes; sisters: Idabelle Mooney and Margie (Mike) Sosby as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Otis and Rosabelle Janes; brothers: Meigs and Tommy and sister Gladys Mae. Walter retired from Gold Kist Poultry. Walter also worked with Homestead Health Care in Athens Ga for many years which served the needs of the elderly and served with Fountain of Life Ministries, a downtown Athens ministry to the poor and homeless by fixing meals for 30-60 people twice a week for over 9 years. He assisted, non-paid, at University Nursing and Rehab for 6 years. Walter will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11AM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved