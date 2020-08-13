Walter P. Janes, Entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Walter was born in Oconee County on December 18, 1935. He is survived by his brothers, Hershel (Sue) Janes and Charles Janes; sisters: Idabelle Mooney and Margie (Mike) Sosby as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Otis and Rosabelle Janes; brothers: Meigs and Tommy and sister Gladys Mae. Walter retired from Gold Kist Poultry. Walter also worked with Homestead Health Care in Athens Ga for many years which served the needs of the elderly and served with Fountain of Life Ministries, a downtown Athens ministry to the poor and homeless by fixing meals for 30-60 people twice a week for over 9 years. He assisted, non-paid, at University Nursing and Rehab for 6 years. Walter will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11AM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com