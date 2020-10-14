1/
Wanda J. Laster
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Wanda Janette Laster, age 56, of Athens, GA passed October 7, 2020.

Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Wednesday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, LaWanda (Dwayne) Laster, Jelisa Laster; 1 son, Chyres Laster; siblings, Felisha (Charles) Campbell, Sonya Laster and Brian Laster; 5 grandchildren; aunt, Charlene Laster; and uncle, Edward (Venolia) Laster.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lisa Lumpkin-williams
October 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

I remember the days when our families enjoyed being together, laughing and having fun. Rest in peace, my thoughts and prayers are with the family
Sarah Ann Mattox
Friend
October 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Christine Bishop
Friend
