Wanda Janette Laster, age 56, of Athens, GA passed October 7, 2020.
Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Wednesday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, LaWanda (Dwayne) Laster, Jelisa Laster; 1 son, Chyres Laster; siblings, Felisha (Charles) Campbell, Sonya Laster and Brian Laster; 5 grandchildren; aunt, Charlene Laster; and uncle, Edward (Venolia) Laster.
